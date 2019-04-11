Longhorn Steakhouse unveils a new tequila-centric drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are you craving a tasty steak and an ice-cold margarita?

Tim Velten, Manager and Grill Master at Longhorn Steakhouse in Chesterfield, shows us how the restaurant is pairing their classic dish with a new, tequila-centric drink.

The restaurant will be launching 3 Dons Margarita next week, which will feature three different types of Don Julio Tequila- Anejo, Reposado and Blanco.

The Steakhouse says they have curated a drink lineup that pairs perfectly with a juicy steak.

Longhorn Steakhouse is located at 17100 Chesterfield Airport Rd.

You can reach the restaurant at: 636-728-0347