Marpac recalls GO Travel Sleep Sound Machines

ST. LOUIS – A travel gadget that can help you fall asleep has been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, says the MarPac GO Travel Sleep Sound Machine may be a fire hazard.

According to the recall, the gadget’s internal battery can leak and cause an electrical short, posing a burn hazard.

The Marpac Go Travel Sleep Sound Machine was sold online and at Bed Bath and Beyond for the retail value around $40.

Consumers can contact Marpac at 800-999-6962 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET Friday, email at customerservice@marpac.com or online at https://marpac.com/ and click on “recall notice” for more information.