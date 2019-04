Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Ill. A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash in Columbia Illinois on Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 255 near Route 3.

One southbound lane still remains shut down in the area. Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

It's unclear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries are.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.