One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Benton Park West

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer shot and killed a man Thursday evening in a south city neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Virginia Avenue in Benton Park West.

The person who was shot, a man in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No officers were injured.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.