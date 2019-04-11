Pennsylvania police arrest man who allegedly shot cat in the head with arrow

EMPORIUM, Pa. – Police in Cameron County say they have arrested the man who allegedly shot a cat in the head with an arrow Monday, according to WJAC. The cat was euthanized because of the severity of her injuries.

According to a police reporter, Keaun Kennedy, 21, was arrested after police received information leading officers to him.

The cat’s owner told WJAC she had escaped while he was working on the house and returned later with an arrow in her head.

Kennedy is charged with felony animal torture and cruelty to animals.