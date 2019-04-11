Take Back the Night with Lindenwood University students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Lindenwood University students are showing support for survivors and victims of sexual assault at the their second annual Take Back the Night Walk.

Organizers of the event, Haley Holman and Jessie Basler are talking about why this event is so important.

The Take Back the Night Walk will be happening today, April 11 on Main St. in St. Charles at 6 p.m. The walk will begin promptly at 7 p.m. There will also be music and informational booths after the event.

For more information, visit: https://lindenwood.campuslabs.com/