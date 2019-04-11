Take Back the Night with Lindenwood University students

Posted 9:02 am, April 11, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Lindenwood University students are showing support for survivors and victims of sexual assault at the their second annual Take Back the Night Walk.

Organizers of the event, Haley Holman and Jessie Basler are talking about why this event is so important.

The Take Back the Night Walk will be happening today, April 11 on Main St. in St. Charles at 6 p.m. The walk will begin promptly at 7 p.m. There will also be music and informational booths after the event.

For more information, visit: https://lindenwood.campuslabs.com/

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.