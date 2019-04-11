Tim’s Travels: Cheese lovers celebrate ‘National Cheese Fondue Day’ at The Melting Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The Melting Pot is celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day by offering twelve delectable cheese fondues.

On April 10 - 11, both Town & Country and University City locations will offer cheese lovers the opportunity to dip into cheese fondue, made with Kindred Creamery`s high-quality Cows First™ cheeses, for only $4.11

The limited-time National Cheese Fondue Menu will open guests to an assortment of new cheese fondue recipes not found on the regular menu, including Bourbon Bacon Cheddar and Sparkling Gruyere. This special menu will also feature location favorite recipes, such as Green Goddess Cheddar.

For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com