× Two out of three hotels leak your sensitive data

ST. LOUIS – Travelers be wary of booking on hotel sites.

According to a new study, two out of three hotels accidentally leak guests` personal data.

The booking details are inadvertently leaked to third-party sites including advertisers and analytics companies.

The studies looked at more than 1,500 hotel websites in 54countries ranging from two-star to five-star properties.

Compromised personal info included full names, email addresses, credit card details and passport numbers.

The compromises usually occur when a hotel site sends confirmation emails with a link that has direct booking information.