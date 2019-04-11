Vandals cause $30K in damages in golf course that raises money for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – It’s been a disappointing month for the owner of a House Springs golf course after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to her facility.

“I’m disappointed because somebody knows who it is and they’re not stepping forward,” said Andrea Politte, owner of the Fore Honor Golf Course and Event Center.

For the last four years, Politte and volunteers have raised more than $200,000 for veterans’ programs, including more than $80,000 in free green fees for veterans and first responders.

“I’ve met so many cool people, you know? Served in World War II and the Korean War,” said Army veteran Eric Mason.

Politte believes that on the night of April 1, two teenagers drove around the fourth green, making several ruts and causing $30,000 in damages.

“I saw what somebody decided to do to be mean, to be ornery, to be derelict. First reaction: I wanted to throw up,” she said.

The next night, she took a photo when she said the teens returned. She said she spotted them on the two vehicles that did the damage. Then they drove off.

“White helmets, red jackets, white ATV, and white motorbike,” Politte said, describing the perpetrators.

Politte was inspired by her son to make the golf course for first responders and veterans. He suffers from PTSD and traumatic brain injury after serving in Iraq. Politte said it’s difficult for her to understand why the vandals did what they did.

“Who does that? Who raises kids to do that? I mean, it’s not right on any level,” she said.

Other golf courses and country clubs have been calling Politte offering help to repair the course.