Vehicle crashes into Florissant business

FLORISSANT, Mo. – First responders with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District were called to a shopping center along N. Highway 67 after a car crashed into a business.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Highway 67.

Two people were examined and treated at the scene. One person was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

The building sustained substantial damage. The business was boarded up and the Florissant building inspector notified.