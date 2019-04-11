Vehicle crashes into Florissant business

Posted 4:22 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, April 11, 2019

FLORISSANT, Mo. – First responders with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District were called to a shopping center along N. Highway 67 after a car crashed into a business.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Highway 67.

Two people were examined and treated at the scene. One person was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

The building sustained substantial damage. The business was boarded up and the Florissant building inspector notified.

