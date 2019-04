Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Human Pappiloma Virus, or HPV, is the cause of all types of cervical cancer. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that nearly half of all men and women have, but many don't know it.

The CDC recommends that all kids 11 years or older het the HPV vaccine.

Dr. Premal Thacker is a physician at Siteman Cancer Center and she is talking about what the vaccine does and why it is being recommended.

For more information, visit: siteman.wustl.edu or call: 1-800-600-3606