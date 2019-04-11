× Wildwood family displaced after fire rips through home

WILDWOOD, Mo. – An early morning fire destroyed a Wildwood home Thursday morning.

Fire crews were responded to the fully engulfed home on Oak Park Village Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews say the fire quickly spread to a house next door, catching the attic on fire.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where extra firefighters were called to assist in putting out the heavy flames.

Two adults and one child were home when the fire broke out, according to firefighters. All of them got out safely.

Fire crews said the home has significant damage, and the family displaced is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

