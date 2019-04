Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted wishes for hundreds of thousands of children facing critical illnesses.

There is a big fundraiser for the foundation happening Saturday morning in Forest Park – the annual Walk for Wishes.

Heidi Klein, chief development office for Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas, visits Fox 2 News along with Noah, a local wish kid, to discuss tomorrow’s walk and how you can help fulfill the wishes of children across the country.