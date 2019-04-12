× Closing arguments set for Friday in Show-Me’s murder trial

CLAYTON, Mo. – Closing arguments are set for Friday in the case of a man shot and killed at a Florissant Sports Bar in an argument over dogs.

55-year-old Neal Myers is on trial in the shooting death of 43-year-old Scott Beary at the Show Me’S Restaurant and Sports Bar in February of 2018.

The key question for the jury will be whether the shooting was murder or self-defense.

One prosecution witness testified, Beary, hit Myers after Myers insulted Beary. Myers’ lawyers only called one defense witness who described Beary as being ‘condescending, agitated and aggravated.’