Lindbergh High School students playing 36-hour music marathon for cancer charity

ST. LOUIS – The Lindbergh High School band is beginning a 36-hour Music-Thon to benefit for childhood cancer research.

The Music-Thon begins at 7:00 a.m Friday, April 12 at Lindbergh High and is set to run until 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

This year the booster group that supports the Lindbergh High band is raising money in honor of a young man named Alex. Band members met Alex in 2012 and he died in 2014 after a three year battle with cancer.

Over the past five years, the Musicthon has generated more than $14,000 dollars for childhood cancer research.