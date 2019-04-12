× Man charged in crash that killed Swansea firefighter

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 21-year-old St. Louis County man is facing murder charges after causing a high-speed crash that claimed the life of a Swansea firefighter, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The accident occurred just after 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the intersection of Page Avenue and N. Warson Road.

According to police, Nicholas Washington was fleeing from authorities after they attempted to pull him over for moving violations.

Police stopped their pursuit due to safety concerns after Washington reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour. They said Washington continued speeding and driving erratically.

As Washington approached Page and N. Warson, he struck a vehicle trying to make a left turn in the intersection. The crash caused the second vehicle to roll over and go off the road.

The driver of that second vehicle, identified as Brett Korves, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 30.

Korves had worked at the Swansea Fire Department for 10 years.

Prosecutors charged Washington with one count of second-degree murder. He remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.