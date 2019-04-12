× Man gunned down in north St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to an apartment complex Friday afternoon to investigate a murder.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, the murder took place before 1:15 p.m. near Jacobi Avenue and Lucas Hunt Road. Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Laurel Park Apartments.

The victim, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, McGuire said.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.