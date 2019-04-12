Missouri’s Boone County joins opioid lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Another Missouri county is suing some of the nation’s biggest drug companies over the opioid epidemic.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a resolution was approved Thursday naming a St. Louis firm to represent Boone County in the class-action lawsuit.

The suit is pending in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. It accuses drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy benefit managers of creating the epidemic in a desire for profits and leaving public safety agencies to address the fallout.

Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill says Boone County has been faced additional costs related to the epidemic, such as law enforcement and public health resources.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says 51 people died of opioid overdose in the county from 2013 to 2017. <
