MLB reveals special 2019 holiday Cardinals uniform elements

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We’re getting a sneak peek today at some of the uniform elements the Cardinals will be sporting during some holidays during the 2019 season. Major League Baseball today announced the special hats and socks that players will wear for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Armed Forces Day and Independence Day.

MLB collaborated with New Era Cap and Stance to create the stylish looks to honor those four dates. MLB also announced it will donate licensed uniform royalties from these games to charities. They include the Susan G. Komen Foundation (Mother’s Day), Prostate Cancer Foundation (Father’s Day), Stand Up To Cancer (Mother’s and Father’s Day), and MLB Charities (Armed Forces Day and Independence Day).

The Cardinals hats for these special events include a sky blue hat with a red bill for Father’s Day, a red hat with a pink bill for Mother’s Day, a military camo style cap for Armed Forces Day, and a red, white and blue design for the 4th of July.