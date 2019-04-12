× Play the Illinois Lottery online? You may have won the $15 million jackpot

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for another winner. If you purchased your ticket through the Illinois Lottery website or mobile app, check your numbers because you may be $15 million richer.

The winning ticket was drawn on April 11, and it must match all six numbers—11, 15, 21, 41, 48, 49. If your ticket matches, you’re on your way to collecting your $15,750,000 prize.

Players are advised to check their email to see if they won the grand prize. The lucky winner can call the player hotline at 1(800) 252-1775 or visit one of the Illinois Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, or Fairview Heights any time until April 11, 2020 to claim their prize.

To play the Illinois Lottery online visit illinoislottery.com or download the mobile app.