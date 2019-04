Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Ten-year "Saturday Night Live" veteran Tim Meadows joins us to promote his comedy set at the Funny Bone comedy club.

In addition to his spot on SNL, Meadows appears in "Mean Girls," "Pop Star," and the ABC comedies "The Goldbergs" and "Schooled."

Meadows will perform at Funny Bone in Maryland Heights Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.