× St. Charles County Veterans Museum grand opening set for today in O’Fallon, Mo

O’FALLON, Mo. – Every veteran has a story, that’s the message inspiring the St. Charles County Veterans Museum.

The new facility located on East Elm Street in O’Fallon, Missouri opens Friday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony is at 4:00 p.m. followed by a dedication ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

The St. Charles County Veterans Museum will be filled with donated memorabilia and aims to get the community involved in thanking veterans for their service.

A handful of veterans and other volunteers have been working on this project for four years.