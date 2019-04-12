St. Louis community helps veterans and individuals with disabilities find work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Michelle Lewis, the director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity in St. Louis, Angel Farley, human resources manager at Watlow, and Maya Harris, coordinator of vocational experiences with the Succeed Program at the University of Missouri St. Louis join us to promote the Veteran & Disability Vendor Fair.

The fifth annual vendor fair will bring together small, large, private, public, federal, contractors, and subcontractors employers to share their employment opportunities with St. Louis veterans and individuals with disabilities.

5th annual Veteran & Disability Vendor Fair

Wednesday April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

University of Missouri St. Louis

1 University Blvd. Millennium Student Center - 2nd Floor

To register, visit www.shrmstl.org