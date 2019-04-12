St. Louis police shoots, kills man during struggle over gun

Posted 8:35 am, April 12, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a St. Louis police officer has fatally shot a man during a struggle over a gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Thursday night after officers stopped a suspicious car in an area known for drug sales and robberies. Police Chief John Hayden says the passenger took off running and jumped over a fence. Hayden says an officer followed him into a backyard, where the man pulled out a gun. A struggle then ensued. Hayden says the officer repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the weapon before shooting the man in the torso.

The suspect died at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. No officers were hurt. Police say the driver of the suspicious car drove off and hasn’t been found.

