Steve Stenger’s chief of staff resigns

CLAYTON, Mo. – The chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger resigned Friday afternoon.

Bill Miller had been by Stenger’s side since December 2017.

Miller said he told Stenger months ago that he would be pursuing other employment opportunities.

He’s leaving at a time when Stenger’s administration is producing records subpoenaed by a federal grand jury over the county executive’s communications with his campaign contributors.

You can read Miller’s statement below in its entirety: