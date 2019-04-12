Teen certified as adult in shooting of Missouri police chief

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) – A teenager has been certified to stand trial as an adult in the shooting of a Missouri police chief.

KMBC-TV reports 17-year-old Andrew Floyd was certified as an adult Thursday in the May 2018shooting of Warsaw Police Chief Jason Wenberg.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wenberg was investigating a suspicious person when he began struggling with Floyd, who as 16 at the time.

Floyd is accused of shooting at Wenberg, who was wearing a ballistic vest and was not seriously hurt. He shot Floyd, who was injured.

Authorities say Floyd led police on a chase in a stolen car the night before the confrontation, during which he fired shots a sheriff’s vehicles. No one was injured.

Floyd is facing 12 charges, including assault and resisting arrest. Online records don’t name an attorney for Floyd.
