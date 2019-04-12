Tim’s Travels: Blues fans gear up for Sunday’s game at Enterprise Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - LETS GO BLUES!

Although the St. Louis Blues are in Winnipeg Friday night for game two of their playoff series with the Jets, the crew back at Enterprise Center is already making plans for the first home game on Sunday.

Sunday's game starts at 6:30 p.m., however, there will be live music and family-friendly activities open for all Blues fans, with or without a ticket, before the gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Tim Ezell was live at the Enterprise Center with a sneak peek at what fans can experience during the game.