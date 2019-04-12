Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, April 13-14, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, 2019

Saint Louis FC

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

vs. Birmingham Legion FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

Meet Me Outdoors in St. Louis – Butterfly House

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 13-14 Venue: Sachs Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Regular admission applies.

Kick off spring with special activities, exhibitors, music, and more. Visitors can construct micro-habitats, try out Canopy Climb and yoga, and get information on native plant gardening and landscape design ideas

www.mobot.org/meetmeoutdoors

Riverbend Earth Day Festival

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, IL

Time: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

The 8th annual festival is a day full of environmental education, hands-on informational booths, nature-inspired crafts, an artisans market, delicious food, and children’s programs by Serengeti Steve and the Treehouse Wildlife Center.

http://www.oldbakerybeer.com/event-calendar

ThurtenE Carnival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 13-14 (Fri. evening too) Venue: Simon Hall Parking Lot, Washington University

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm both days Admission: Free

ThurtenE Carnival is the oldest and largest student-run carnival in America. You can join the Washington University community for three days of exhilarating rides, live performances, and tasty food. Proceeds from the carnival go to a different organization each year.

http://www.thurtene.org/

Sheep & Craft Festival

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, Waterloo, Illinois

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free ( lunch for purchase)

This annual festival's activities include sheep shearing, spinning, weaving, and working sheep dog demonstrations. Also featured are agricultural exhibits and displays, antique tractors, clinics, and entertainment. A variety of food and drink including a lamb lunch are available from local organizations.

http://www.mcsheepproducers.com/

Cedar Lake Cellars' Ninth Annual Spring Fling

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Cedar Lake Cellars, Wright City, MO

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm Tickets: $20.00 (May sell out)

Come out early and stay late! The festival area will have yard games, photo ops, Clydesdales, fire pits, and plenty of space for you to gather with your friends. There will be live music throughout the day and a fireworks show in the evening! Guests are welcome to bring blankets and folding chairs for extra seating on the lawn.

http://cedarlakecellars.com/event/spring-fling-2019/

Easter Egg Hunt for Pets and Their Peeps

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Treats Unleashed, Ladue, MO

Two hunts: 11am and 2pm Cost: $5.00 (cash only)

Thousands of Easter eggs, filled with a treat or prize, will be scattered across the lawn for your pet to find. Once the hunt begins, if your dog’s nose touches the egg, it is theirs! One GOLDEN EGG will be hidden in each of the three areas (one for small, medium and large pets) to be redeemed for a Giant Easter Basket filled with toys and treats for one lucky pet. Registration proceeds will benefit St. Louis English Bulldog Rescue.

https://www.treats-unleashed.com/events/easter-egg-hunt-for-pets-at-ladue/

Easter EGGstravaganza

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Heartland Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: Egg hunts begin at 9:00am Day of registration: $5 per child.

The Easter Bunny has been busy filling thousands of eggs with candy and prizes for the annual Easter EGGstravaganza. Children should bring their own baskets, and will be grouped according to age for the hunts. Arrive early for face painting and games. Gates open at 8:30am.

wentzville/departments/parks_and_recreation/special_events

Easter Egg-citement

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 13-14 Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Belleville, IL

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Egg Hunts are $12/child

Easter Bunny photos can be purchased for $10 each.

Hop on down the bunny trail and fill your basket with fun! Eckert’s Annual Egg Hunt, baby chicks & bunnies, face painting, the Easter Bunny, plant a seed and savor a yummy Easter treat. Easter Egg Hunts, the largest in Southwestern Illinois, will take place at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm.

https://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events

Adult Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 13 Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, south St. Louis County

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $10.00

Search 250 acres of Jefferson Barracks Park at night for thousands of numbered eggs redeemable for great prizes. Held rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Bring a basket, flashlight, and your friends. This event is for adults, 21 years and over. Please do not arrive prior to 7:00 p.m. All proceeds go to historic preservation efforts in Jefferson Barracks.

Online registration: http://www.friendsofjeffersonbarracks.com/egg_hunt_store.php

St. Louis Symphony – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

Date: Saturday & Sunday, Spril 13-14 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $50.00-$80.00

Get ready to join Dumbledore’s Army! When Professor Umbridge takes over Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, what else can Harry do to resist her terrible rule? Watch the film while the St. Louis Symphony plays the amazing score.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Urban Chestnut's SUMMERMARKT

Every 2nd Saturday April – August Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery & Biergarten

Time: 11am-4pm Admission: Free

Enjoy live music, food specials and UCBC bier at the free market while you peruse the wares of 20-plus local artisans and artists. Vendors will be indoors and outdoors, so when the dog days of summer arrive, you can beat the heat and shop for unique locally made products.

http://urbanchestnut.com/summermarkt/