Bank robbery in Oakville, Suspect is in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police responded to a report of a robbery at a Midwest Bank in Oakville located at 5575 Telegraph Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, representatives of the bank said a man walked into the bank and demanded money. At this point in the investigation, they do not know if the suspect was armed.

The male suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department or Crimestoppers (314-725-8477) if you have any information regarding this investigation.

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody.