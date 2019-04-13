× Boston Marathon organizers prepare for another rainy race

With the possibility of a repeat of last year’s cold, rainy race day, Boston Marathon organizers are making changes to Monday’s run.

Those changes are aimed at keeping runners and the race’s army of volunteers warm and dry.

That’s because of the forecast the Boston Athletic Association shared with runners in an advisory, saying there’s “the potential for persistent rain, wind, and cooler temperatures.”

Or, pretty much a rerun of last year’s miserable race.

Among the changes, the organizers are adding heat to staging areas, volunteers will have ponchos and hand warmers, and medical stations are preparing for “a potential overflow of runners,” CNN affiliate 4WBZ in Boston reported.

Wave 4, the last group to start, will begin right after Wave 3 ends, the BAA said in its advisory. The new schedule does away with the previously planned 25-minute delay between waves, reducing the time runners would have to wait in bad weather.

Boston may be in for heavy rain and possibly a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service, and wind gusts could reach 28 mph. The chance of rain is 90% as of Saturday morning, but the forecast is calling for warmer temperatures than when the BAA issued its advisory.

Come what may, though, the race will be held on April 15.

“The marathon is run on Patriots’ Day or it’s not run,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk said Friday, according to 4WBZ.