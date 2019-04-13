× Delmar Loop Trolley struck Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Just after 1 pm Saturday, one of the Delmar Loop Trolley’s was struck by a vehicle at Delmar Boulevard and Hamilton Boulevard. A trolley official said the vehicle attempted to make a U-turn and hit the right side of the trolley.

No one was injured, and the motorist declined medical treatment.

The trolley was taken out of service and return to the shop for inspection.

Currently, the trolley service is only operating one trolley along the route.