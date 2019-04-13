× Fatal accident involving a car and motorcycle in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The Wood River Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Madison Avenue (Illinois Rt. #143) at 2nd Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The car was driven by a woman with one passenger. The motorcycle was driven by a man from Wood River.

The man on the motorcycle was killed in the crash. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The Wood River Police Department requested a reconstructionist with the Illinois State Police to assist with reconstructing the accident which remains under investigation.

The highway was closed for several hours but was reopened early Saturday morning.

The victim of the accident will not be identified at this time out of respect for the family.