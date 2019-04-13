Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - National Volunteer Week is over, but it's not too late to volunteer as a dog walker with the Humane Society of Missouri.

Becky Krueger and Mary Wildt, of the Humane Society of Missouri, visited us today to talk about the great opportunities for volunteering. They even brought two adorable dogs with them.

The Humane Society of Missouri is looking for volunteers that would be willing to be weekday dog walkers. Dog waking provides socialization and stimulation for dogs. Walking regularly also helps to release excess energy in pups, resulting in calmer behavior.

Working with shelter animals can be challenging, so volunteers will be trained to work directly with the animals.

The Humane Society of Missouri also has many other volunteer opportunities

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please visit hsmo.org/volunteer