Looking for hidden sugar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A new study has just revealed that poor diet accounts for one in five deaths globally.

A poor diet can consist of high levels of trans fat, sugary drinks, and high levels of red and processed meats. Another study revealed that Americans are generally unaware of the sugars in the foods they're eating.

Pat Baird, a registered dietician and nutrition consultant is here to talk about how we can find these sugars and begin limiting them, so we can have a healthier diet.

Quick tips:

Substitute Greek yogurt or plain yogurt, to limit sugar.

Hard cooked eggs are easy protein.

Avoid chips and pretzels, try hummus and vegetables instead.

Read labels!

To learn more, visit: www.HiddenSugar.com