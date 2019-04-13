Missouri man takes plea deal in sports bar shooting death

CLAYTON, Mo. – A man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at a suburban St. Louis sports bar has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and accepted a five-year prison term in a deal with prosecutors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the deal came Friday after a jury deadlocked on whether to convict 55-year-old Neal Myers of murder for the February 2018 shooting death of 43-year-old Scott Beary. Witnesses say the shooting occurred followed a drunken spat over the weight of a dog.

Prosecutors contend Beary was leaving Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill in Florissant when Myers insulted him. Myers is accused of firing his gun when Beary charged him following the insult. Myers’ lawyer maintained the shooting was self-defense.

Beary was the father of three teenagers and a premature infant who had recently died.

