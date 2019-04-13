Police in Jefferson City investigate shooting death of man

Posted 10:05 pm, April 13, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Police in central Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in the state’s capital city.

Police say calls were made to 911 early Saturday morning to report shots fired. Officers who arrived on the scene found a 20-year-old Jefferson City man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name had not been released by late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say there was a disturbance at a nearby home that spilled into the street before the shooting happened.

