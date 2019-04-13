Revamp your yard for National Lawn and Garden Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - April is National Lawn and Garden month so we've got some professional advice for your outdoor projects.

Bobby Krull, Owner and Founder of Bobby K Design, is here to talk about designs that are functional, affordable, sustainable, and achievable.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Bobby has a Bachelors of Science degree from The University of Missouri, Columbia and a Masters in Landscape Design from the New York Institute of Art and Design. He works in many areas, including patio installation, retaining walls, custom water features, and more.

For more information, visit: https://bobbykdesigns.com/ or https://belgard.com/