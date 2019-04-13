× Ruth Bader Ginsburg thanks US women’s soccer team for jersey

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now has a new shirt she can wear for her workouts.

The associate justice wrote to the US Women’s national soccer team last month, thanking them for a jersey that honored her during the team’s SheBelieves Cup.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn had worn the jersey with Ginsburg’s name on her back for the SheBelieves Cup, which celebrates trailblazing women, and gifted it to the associate justice.

“For the surprise package received today, huge thanks,” Ginsburg wrote in the letter dated March 29, which Sauerbrunn shared on Twitter. “I am proud to be among the women chosen for recognition in the 2019 SheBelieves game against England.”

“The jersey will be my favorite for the biweekly workouts that keep me in shape,” said Ginsburg, 86, who routinely exercises with a personal trainer.

Each player on the US women’s soccer team donned a jersey with the name of a different woman who inspires them for their SheBelieves Cup match against England on March 2.

The team paid tribute to a wide range of women across disciplines and time.

Sauerbrunn had chosen to wear a kit with Ginsburg’s name on the back, calling the justice a “complete rock star.”

“Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote … what can’t she do?” Sauerbrunn said. “I just think she’s amazing.”