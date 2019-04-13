× Stabbing and shots fired occur on North County grocery store parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Shots were fired outside a North County grocery store Saturday afternoon. St. Louis County Police say they were called to the Schnucks in the Sierra Vista Plaza off Bellefontaine Road and I-270 around 1 pm.

According to police an argument started in the store between two groups of people and spilled out onto the parking lot.

One person was stabbed, and later around 2:20 pm police were called again to the store for shots were fired by 2 individuals. No one was injured by the gunfire, but police did arrest 2 male suspects and one female involved in the incident at the scene.

The individual who was stabbed was treated at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.