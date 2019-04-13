× Tractor-trailer accident shuts down I-44 near Pacific MO

NEAR PACIFIC, MO – Shortly before 4:30 pm on Saturday afternoon a multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-44 just east of Pacific Missouri. The accident involved two tractor-trailers and a car. One of semi’s overturned and is leaking a small amount of fuel.

Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of I-44 while they clear the crash scene.

All eastbound traffic has been diverted off the interstate onto Old Highway 66 to get around the accident scene.

The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Two people were injured in the accident, both have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the car was either ejected or pushed out the windshield and left the scene. He was later found in Pacific. He was one of the two persons injured in the accident.