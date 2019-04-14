× Cards Hit Four Homers, Beat Reds in Mexico, 9-5

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs to lead the Cardinals to a 9-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday afternoon.

The Redbirds also got long balls from Matt Carpenter and Tyler O’Neill in the victory. The Cardinals had built a 4-0 lead, only to have starting pitcher Miles Mikolas cough up the lead giving up four runs in the fifth inning. The Cardinals offense responded with a five run seventh inning of their own, that included home runs by Carpenter and Ozuna. For Ozuna, he now has five home runs in this young season.

John Gant got the win in relief to go to 3-0 on the year. Jordan Hicks got a four out save, it’s his third of the season.

The Cardinals (9-6) now travel to Milwaukee to start a three game series with the Brewers on Monday night.