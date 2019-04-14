Carjacking pursuit ends in Wellston, St. Ann officer injured

Posted 10:10 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, April 14, 2019

BRIDGETON, MO- Around 8:45 pm Sunday, an armed carjacking occurred on the Schnucks parking lot located in the 11000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.  The suspects fled the parking lot heading eastbound through several North County municipalities.  Several police departments engaged in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle as it entered into the North County Cooperative jurisdiction.

The suspect vehicle went into Wellston onto Ogden Avenue towards Martin Luther King.  The vehicle stopped and suspect in the passenger side bailed out.  The vehicle turned around and rammed head on into a St. Ann police cruiser.

Both suspects were captured, and the St. Ann officer was injured in the crash.  The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

