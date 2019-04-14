Ohio woman allegedly starves two dogs locked in a cage, forcing one to eat the other

Canton, OH – A 25-year-old Canton woman has been charged for allegedly starving two dogs locked in a cage, causing one of the animals to eat the other after it died, according to court records.

Court records state that on or about April 5, Jessica J. Swinehart locked a beagle in a cage with a German Shepherd-mix and starved the animals. When the beagle died, the other dog ate it to survive.

When authorities found the German Shepherd, it appeared to have lost nearly two-thirds of its body weight. It was still locked in the cage with the decaying beagle.

An arrest warrant was filed April 8, and she was later arrested.

Swinehart has been charged with two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.

A future court date is pending.