Reaching new limits with Upper Limits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Upper Limits climbing gym is making sure everyone has the ability to climb.

Upper Limits Climbing Gym`s Adaptive Climbing program, hosted by the Disabled Athlete Sports Association, is helping individuals with disabilities climb by using adaptive elements to make it possible.

Today we are joined by Tim Carlson, Upper Limits staff member, Jasmine Raskas, an adaptive climber, and Liz Hanson, manager of Upper Limits, to talk about climbing to new heights.

Upper Limits also holds corporate team building, scouting events to earn climbing badge, school field trips, women`s climbing groups, and birthday parties.

For information on any of the three Upper Limits locations in Maryland Heights, Chesterfield or Downtown St. Louis, visit: www.upperlimits.com.