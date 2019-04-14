Texas mother says she wasn’t allowed to enroll her daughter in school due to her outfit

HOUSTON – A mother in Texas claims she wasn’t allowed to enroll her daughter in school because of the outfit she was wearing.

KPRC reported that Joselyn Lewis was asked to leave Madison High School after wearing a T-shirt dress of Marilyn Monroe and a head scarf.

Lewis said an administrator told her she couldn’t allow her on campus because she was not obeying the dress code.

“She said that my head scarf was out of dress code and my dress was too short,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she recently pulled her daughter out of another school due to bullying and wanted to enroll her at Madison.

“I wanted to see proof of where it says parents can come dressed a certain way, but it wouldn’t show me that. I wouldn’t leave, so they called the police department. They called them on me and I guess he was coming to tell me to leave, but I was already on the phone with the school board,” Lewis told KPRC.

KPRC reached out to the school district but has not heard back.