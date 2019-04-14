The Old Cathedral sits near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. United States Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke visited the Gateway Arch for the rededication ceremonies for the 53 year old monument after more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
High winds damage the Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis
The Old Cathedral sits near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. United States Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke visited the Gateway Arch for the rededication ceremonies for the 53 year old monument after more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS – The Old Cathedral sustained wind damage early Sunday morning as high winds swept across St. Louis.
Crews are on the scene now assessing the roof damage as well as damage inside the Old Cathedral.
The damage has forced the cancellation of all of today’s Palm Sunday services.
The Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, King of France sustained damage during last night’s storm that has forced the cancellation of all of today’s Palm Sunday services. Please look to nearby parishes including @cathedralstlmo for mass times. pic.twitter.com/DAodQ3R51H