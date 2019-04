Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is a center located inside the library offering free help to create nonprofits or write grants. Grants and Foundation Librarian, Lisa Thorp, is here to talk about where you can go for help.

Located inside the downtown Central Library, The Grants & Foundation Center is helping people who want to start a foundation or receive grant money, because the process can be technical and overwhelming.

For more information, visit: slpl.com