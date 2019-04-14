TKO: Blues Must Stop Melting on Home Ice

Posted 11:02 pm, April 14, 2019

The Blues have developed a disturbing trend in recent years.  They haven't been winning their home playoff games.   In their last 20 playoff games on home ice, the Blues are just 8 and 12.  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

