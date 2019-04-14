× US Bank robbed in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, IL – The Collinsville Police Department is investigating the robbery of a US Bank inside a Schnucks store located on Beltline in Collinsville on Sunday. Police say the suspect walked into the store went to the service counter and demanded money. A teller complied, and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.

He was last seen running northbound from the Schnucks parking lot into a wooded area.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the suspect is a white male, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, between 35 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, orange hoodie, light blue pants, and brown work boots.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Detective Keith Jackson at 618-344-2131 extension 5291 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.