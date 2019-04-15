× 17-year-old accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

ROLLA, Mo. – Phelps County prosecutors charged a St. James teen for soliciting and receiving illicit sexual photos from a minor.

According to Captain Jason Smith, a spokesman for the Rolla Police Department, the South Central Computer Crimes Task Force received a tip back in November 2018 about possible sexual exploitation of a juvenile.

Authorities learned an unidentified person from Phelps County had been communicating with the juvenile online and coerced the child into sending him photos of herself undressing and nude.

Earlier this month, Rolla police and Phelps County sheriff’s deputies joined the task force to identify the person responsible.

Investigators identified the suspect as Dillon Campbell. He was arrested April 12 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of first-degree harassment.

Campbell remains in custody at Phelps County Jail on a $250,000 bond.